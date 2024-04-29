Side hustles: what are they and how do I start one?

Earning extra income is a priority for many but knowing where to start is important

Side hustle: woman painting pottery
A side hustle can be a good combination of passion and profit

By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK
published

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, many people are looking for ways to supplement their income – and a side hustle could be the solution.

Research from price comparison website Finder showed that in 2024, 43% of Britons have at least one side hustle to provide an "additional source of income". This has become a "popular way for Brits to earn extra cash", particularly at a time when many are "struggling to make ends meet or put money into savings".

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

