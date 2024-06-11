Six surprising issues that may affect your mortgage application

From gambling to social media, your lifestyle and spending habits could worry mortgage lenders

Mortgage: house on top of phone
Some surprising factors can negatively affect how mortgage lenders view you
(Image credit: Getty Images/grapestock)
By
published

Getting together all the documents you need for a mortgage application can be stressful enough, but there may be some spending habits that you don't realise could scupper your chances of getting a home loan. 

Traditionally when you apply for a mortgage, explained The Times Money Mentor, lenders carry out affordability checks and "scrutinise your bank statements" to make sure you can repay the debt.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Mortgages
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸