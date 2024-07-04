Zombie mortgages are on the rise again. Here's what to know about them.

Second mortgages homeowners thought were settled can cause some serious problems

3D illustration of zombie holding a house icon
The first flood of zombie mortgages came after the 2008 recession. As home prices continue to soar this year, they have returned.
(Image credit: julos / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

Zombie mortgages are coming back from the dead. Their initial wave happened "after the recession in the fall of 2008," and now, "as home prices continue to soar, zombie mortgages are seeing a 'second wave,'" David Weber, a professor at the Creighton University School of Law, said to The New York Times.

Zombie mortgages — which are effectively second mortgages that homeowners had thought were settled — can cause some serious problems, from retroactive interest and racked up late fees to debt collections and possible foreclosure. Even scarier, said The New York Times, "a homeowner might have no idea that a secondary lender is on the title to their property."

Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
