Waspi women may finally get compensation after state pension age changes

Older women could be in line for compensation worth £10,000 or more after missing out on state pension payments.

It follows a campaign by the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi), which warned that "sudden increases" to the state pension between 2010 and 2018 had disrupted their "retirement plans, finances and health", explained the Daily Express.

Alan Brown, a Scottish National Party politician, used a 10-minute motion in the House of Commons this month to call for the government to provide compensation payouts of £10,000 or more as part of a State Pension Age (Compensation) Bill.

"Those 3.8 million women were given the bombshell that their state pension age was going to increase from 60 to 66 just as they were about to retire and it was too late to do any proper financial planning," he said.

A second reading of the bill is due on Friday 19 April.

But there are fears that the compensation plan "will not get the go-ahead", said the i newspaper, because "it would be so costly".

Who are the Waspi women?

The Waspi campaign is "fighting for justice for all women born in the 1950s," who were hit by changes to the women's state pension age, which increased from 60 to 68 between 2010 and 2018 to bring it into line with men's state pension age.

The group insists the age alteration was implemented with "little notice", said MoneyWeek, consequently "leaving many in financial turmoil".

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has been blamed for poor communication, which made it harder for women to plan for missing out on the payments.

This meant many saw their retirement plans "dashed", said Rest Less.

Waspi estimates that almost four million women were affected by the changes.

Many of the affected women received a letter telling them that their retirement age going up "just one year before they were supposed to get their pension", said the Daily Mirror, and "lots of others only had two, three, four or five years' warning".

Why are Waspi women getting support now?

The issue has been in the spotlight since 2018 but the group are expecting a "key decision on their fight for compensation soon", said the Daily Mirror.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO), which has been investigating the issue since 2021, is due to issue recommendations in March or April, which could include financial redress.

The PHSO already concluded in 2021 that the DWP had failed to provide targeted information about the changes, which it described as "maladministration".

However, the government doesn't have to accept the findings so Brown's proposed legislation aims to "bring forward parliamentary intervention to stop those affected women having to wait any longer".

How much compensation will Waspi women receive?

Brown's proposed law suggests there should be payouts of, at the very least, between £3,000 and £9,950, said Rest Less, but he "made the case" for a level 6 payout, based on PHSO compensation scales, which would mean "compensation of at least £10,000 to each of these women".

The recommendations aren't legally binding, said MoneyWeek, but the general election this year “could work in the Waspi women's favour” as MPs wouldn't want to “harm their chances at the ballot box” by ignoring recommendations.

On the other hand, it can take a while to set up a compensation scheme and it could be delayed due to the election, added the financial website, so even if it is recommended, redress is still a “distant reality” for the women impacted.