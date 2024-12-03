Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Bovaer: the new dairy additive prompting boycotts and conspiracy theories
In The Spotlight Manufacturer says it wants to reduce methane emissions from cows but social media criticism has grown
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
6 inviting homes in Montana
Feature Featuring a walls of windows in Whitefish and a wraparound porch in Livingston
By The Week Staff Published
-
10 holiday presents sure to bring joy to everyone on your list
The Week Recommends Wrap it up: With this guide, your holiday shopping is done.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published