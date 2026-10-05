What you need to fill out the FAFSA

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, aka FAFSA, is the key to securing federal-, state- or school-based financial aid, from student loans to grants and work study funding. But when you are in the thick of admissions essays and applications, or just another semester’s worth of schoolwork, filling out a stack of paperwork may feel like the last thing you want to do.

The good news: This year the FAFSA may be a little bit less of a headache. “We’ve simplified it,” said Department of Education Under Secretary for Higher Education Nicholas Kent to ABC News . “Instead of it taking hours or even days to fill out, it takes 15 minutes on average.” Plus, applicants will have more time to get it done, thanks to the form for the 2027-2028 school year launching “earlier than ever before.” To make the process even easier, here is what to know ahead of time.

What information does the FAFSA request?

The first section of the FAFSA collects basic personal information such as your name, date of birth, contact information and Social Security number. You will also be asked to answer questions about your personal circumstances, which will determine whether you qualify as a dependent or independent student for financial aid purposes. Demographic questions, like your race and ethnicity, also appear in the form, though these are “used for research purposes only and not factored into your aid eligibility,” said SoFi .

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The next — and likely more time-consuming — section collects information about your financial situation. You will need to report your federal tax information and details on any financial assets you own, as well as child support or federal benefits you receive. You will also be asked to list any colleges or career schools you are applying to.

If you’re a dependent student, the FAFSA will also request information about your parents and their finances. Students who are married will need to provide details about their spouse.

Which documents will you need to complete FAFSA?

When filling out the FAFSA, you will generally need the following:

Social Security or Alien Registration number

Most recent tax return

Records of income, such as W-2s

Balances of cash, checking and savings accounts

Investment information

Details on net worth of businesses or farms, if applicable

Records of child support payments, if relevant

To access the form, you will also need to have a StudentAid.gov profile. Setting one up requires your name, date of birth, email address and Social Security number.

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When should you aim to submit your FAFSA?

Ideally, as soon as you can. “For the best chance at receiving available financial aid, submit your FAFSA as soon as possible after the application becomes available,” said Sallie , a student loan resource and lender. “Filing early gives colleges more time to prepare your financial aid offer and may improve your chances of receiving aid that has limited funding.”

Technically, though, the 2027-2028 FAFSA deadline is 11:59 p.m. Central Time (CT) on June 30, 2028.