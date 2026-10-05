What you need to fill out the FAFSA

This year, the Education Department is rolling out the form earlier than ever before

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Notebook that says &quot;FAFSA&quot; with sketch of graduation cap underneath it
The form is allegedly simpler to fill out now, and applicants will have more time to get it done
(Image credit: Andrii Dodonov / Getty Images)

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, aka FAFSA, is the key to securing federal-, state- or school-based financial aid, from student loans to grants and work study funding. But when you are in the thick of admissions essays and applications, or just another semester’s worth of schoolwork, filling out a stack of paperwork may feel like the last thing you want to do.

The good news: This year the FAFSA may be a little bit less of a headache. “We’ve simplified it,” said Department of Education Under Secretary for Higher Education Nicholas Kent to ABC News. “Instead of it taking hours or even days to fill out, it takes 15 minutes on average.” Plus, applicants will have more time to get it done, thanks to the form for the 2027-2028 school year launching “earlier than ever before.” To make the process even easier, here is what to know ahead of time.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

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