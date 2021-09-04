Pete Buttigieg announces arrival of 2 children

A few weeks after announcing that he and his husband Chasten were about to become parents soon, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg posted an image to Twitter of the couple holding their new babies.

"We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family," Buttigieg wrote Saturday morning.

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

Buttigieg, who ran a competitive campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination last year after a stint as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, became the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet position in American history when President Biden tapped him to lead the Transportation Department earlier this year.