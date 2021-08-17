Pete and Chasten Buttigieg have become parents: 'We're overjoyed'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband are about to be new dads.

Buttigieg said Tuesday he's "overjoyed" to announce that he and his husband have "become parents," noting that "for some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family." The couple has been married since 2018.

"The process isn't done yet and we're thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us," Buttigieg said. "We can't wait to share more soon."

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in February became the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet seat in U.S. history after running for president in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. Chasten Buttigieg, Politico notes, recently explained to The Washington Post that they had been trying to adopt for about a year.

"It's a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope," Chasten Buttigieg told the Post of the adoption process. "You think it's finally happening and you get so excited, and then it's gone."

Chasten added that he sometimes thinks about the fact that he and Pete will tell their future child, "We tried so hard for you. We waited so long for you."