The week’s best photos

Carrying the torch, high-risk conversation, and more

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A man works on a Statue of Liberty costume in Battery Park in New York, USA

A man works on a Statue of Liberty costume in Battery Park in New York, USA

(Image credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images)

A man speaks with a child while sitting near an unexploded artillery shell from an overnight Israeli bombardment in Abidin, Syria

A man speaks with a child while sitting near an unexploded artillery shell from an overnight Israeli bombardment in Abidin, Syria

(Image credit: Sam Hariri / AFP / Getty Images)

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