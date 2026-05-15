The week’s best photos

A helping hand, a colossal blade, and more

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A flock of lesser flamingos congregate on a lake in Navi Mumbai, India

A flock of lesser flamingos congregate on a lake in Navi Mumbai, India

(Image credit: Punit Paranjpe / AFP / Getty Images)

An armed policeman in full riot gear helps an elderly woman past a demonstration in La Paz, Bolivia

An armed policeman in full riot gear helps an elderly woman past a demonstration in La Paz, Bolivia

(Image credit: Luis Gandarillas / EPA / Shutterstock)

A statue of Mary is carried through the streets during the annual Flowers And Palms festival in Panchimalco, El Salvador, part of a religious celebration that mixes Catholic and indigenous beliefs

A statue of Mary is carried through the streets during the annual Flowers And Palms festival in Panchimalco, El Salvador, part of a religious celebration that mixes Catholic and indigenous beliefs

(Image credit: Marvin Recinos / AFP / Getty Images)

First-year midshipmen climb the Herndon Monument to cap off their &quot;plebe year&quot; at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland

First-year midshipmen climb the Herndon Monument to cap off their "plebe year" at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland

(Image credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP Photo)

A wind turbine blade is transported through the mountains as part of the construction of the Sur Grati wind farm, near Vallorbe, Switzerland

A wind turbine blade is transported through the mountains as part of the construction of the Sur Grati wind farm, near Vallorbe, Switzerland

(Image credit:  Jean-Christophe Bott / EPA // Shutterstock)

Two Palestinian men relax amongst the ruins of businesses that were demolished by Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank town of al-Eizariya

Two Palestinian men relax amongst the ruins of businesses that were demolished by Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank town of al-Eizariya

(Image credit: John Wessels / AFP / Getty Images)

A farmer rows his boat full of crops through a sludgy algal bloom, likely caused by agricultural runoff, on Dal Lake in Srinagar, India

A farmer rows his boat full of crops through a sludgy algal bloom, likely caused by agricultural runoff, on Dal Lake in Srinagar, India

(Image credit: Tauseef Mustafa / AFP / Getty Images)

Spectators with umbrellas look on as the head to head match between Norway&#039;s Casper Ruud and Russia&#039;s Karen Khachanov is suspended due to rain during the Italian Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy

Spectators with umbrellas look on as the head to head match between Norway's Casper Ruud and Russia's Karen Khachanov is suspended due to rain during the Italian Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy

(Image credit: Filippo Monteforte / AFP / Getty Images)

Guests attend a beachfront cinema screening during the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Guests attend a beachfront cinema screening during the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Marko Djurica / Reuters)

President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with China&#039;s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

(Image credit: Mark Schiefelbein / AP Photo)

Farmers are silhouetted carrying bundles of barley across a field for threshing in Balkh Province, Afghanistan

Farmers are silhouetted carrying bundles of barley across a field for threshing in Balkh Province, Afghanistan

(Image credit: Atif Aryan / AFP / Getty Images)

Supporters of Thailand&#039;s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra wait ahead of his expected release at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok

Supporters of Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra wait ahead of his expected release at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok

(Image credit: Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images)

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Stephen Kelly
Stephen Kelly

Stephen Kelly is a photo editor and illustrator for The Week Digital, creating original artwork to accompany articles and social media, as well as curating photography and cartoons. Before joining the team in 2023, Stephen managed the photographic archive for multimedia publisher Future, working on everything from picture editing and content licensing to directing photo shoots. He has also been a freelance illustrator, contributing editorial artwork to magazines and websites including T3, Rock Sound, Tom’s Guide, Property Week and Cycling Plus, while also writing about music for Total Guitar and MusicRadar. Stephen studied illustration at the University of Dundee and Ontario College of Art and Design, specialising in narrative art (he once self-published his own comic, it was weird), and loves to incorporate storytelling and humour into his work.