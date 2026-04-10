The week’s best photos

The blue marble, small but mighty, and more

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Monkeys enjoy the sunshine sitting on a golden Buddha statue at an ancient religious site in Kathmandu, Nepal

Monkeys enjoy the sunshine sitting on a golden Buddha statue at an ancient religious site in Kathmandu, Nepal

(Image credit: Narendra Shrestha / EPA / Shutterstock)

In this handout image provided by NASA, a view of Earth is taken by NASA astronaut and Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman from the Orion spacecraft&#039;s window.

In this handout image provided by NASA, a view of Earth is taken by NASA astronaut and Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman from the Orion spacecraft's window.

(Image credit: Reid Wiseman / NASA / Getty Images)

Jones the dachshund poses for photographers during the red carpet premiere event for season two of Netflix&#039;s &#039;Beef&#039; in Los Angeles, USA

Jones the dachshund poses for photographers during the red carpet premiere event for season two of Netflix's 'Beef' in Los Angeles, USA

(Image credit: Jill Connelly / EPA / Shutterstock)

A first responder emerges through the smoke at the site of an Israeli airstrike that hit an apartment building in Beirut, Lebanon

A first responder emerges through the smoke at the site of an Israeli airstrike that hit an apartment building in Beirut, Lebanon

(Image credit: Bilal Hussein / AP Photo)

A silhouette of a woman is seen in the old town of Willemstad, Curacao, in the Dutch Caribbean

A silhouette of a woman is seen in the old town of Willemstad, Curacao, in the Dutch Caribbean

(Image credit: Raul Arboleda / AFP / Getty Images)

A smiling vendor sells peanuts along a road in Colombo, Sri Lanka

A smiling vendor sells peanuts along a road in Colombo, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP / Getty Images)

Scarlet ibises stand on a tree in a heronry in Cumaral, Colombia

Scarlet ibises stand on a tree in a heronry in Cumaral, Colombia

(Image credit: Luis Acosta / AFP / Getty Images)

Young men douse young women with buckets of cold water during the Easter folk festival in the ethnographic village of Holloko, Hungary

Young men douse young women with buckets of cold water during the Easter folk festival in the ethnographic village of Holloko, Hungary

(Image credit: Peter Komka / EPA / Shutterstock)

Bullfighter David de Miranda is hit by a Garcigrande bull during the first bullfight of the season in Seville, Spain

Bullfighter David de Miranda is hit by a Garcigrande bull during the first bullfight of the season in Seville, Spain

(Image credit: Cristina Quicler / AFP / Getty Images)

Tourists view cherry blossoms and boats passing under a scenic bridge in Nantong, China

Tourists view cherry blossoms and boats passing under a scenic bridge in Nantong, China

(Image credit: Xinhua / Shutterstock)

A view of Guanabara Bay is seen at night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

A view of Guanabara Bay is seen at night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

(Image credit: Pablo Porciuncula / AFP / Getty Images)

Sorbian horsemen sing as they ride on horses during the Easter Sunday procession in Panschwitz-Kuckau, Germany

Sorbian horsemen sing as they ride on horses during the Easter Sunday procession in Panschwitz-Kuckau, Germany

(Image credit: Ens Schlueter / AFP / Getty Images)

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