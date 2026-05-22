The week’s best photos

Hot dog, dapper dog, and more

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Pope Leo XIV tries to catch a stuffed toy in the shape of a hot dog that a faithful threw at him at the end of the general audience in St. Peter&#039;s Square, Vatican City

Pope Leo XIV tries to catch a stuffed toy in the shape of a hot dog that a faithful threw at him at the end of the general audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City

(Image credit: Alessandro Di Meo / EPA / Shutterstock)

Bogie, a Chihuahua dressed as British singer-songwriter Sam Smith, poses during the 2026 Pet Gala in New York, USA

Bogie, a Chihuahua dressed as British singer-songwriter Sam Smith, poses during the 2026 Pet Gala in New York, USA

(Image credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images)

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