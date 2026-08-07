The week’s best photos

A wet dog, a dry pond, and more

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Rusty the dog competes during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 1, 2026.

Rusty the dog competes during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, USA

(Image credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez / AFP / Getty Images)

A &#039;No Fishing&#039; sign is seen in the dried up Falmer Pond following the driest July on record in Falmer, England

A 'No Fishing' sign is seen in the dried up Falmer Pond following the driest July on record in Falmer, England

(Image credit: Glyn Kirk / AFP / Getty Images)

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