The week’s best photos

A warm embrace, a record-breaking shoe, and more

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Servicemen of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces embrace after returning from half a year positioned on the frontline, in Donetsk, Ukraine

Servicemen of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces embrace after returning from half a year positioned on the frontline, in Donetsk, Ukraine

(Image credit: Serhii Korovainyi / Reuters)

An aerial photograph shows rapeseed fields in bloom in Warrington, United Kingdom, as global food production continues to be affected by conflict in the Middle East

An aerial photograph shows rapeseed fields in bloom in Warrington, United Kingdom, as global food production continues to be affected by conflict in the Middle East

(Image credit: Adam Vaughan / EPA / Shutterstock)

Kenya&#039;s Sabastian Sawe poses with his new world record time written on his running shoe at the finish of the 2026 London Marathon, breaking the two-hour mark for the first time in history

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe poses with his new world record time written on his running shoe at the finish of the 2026 London Marathon, breaking the two-hour mark for the first time in history

(Image credit: Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images)

An oil vessel is silhouetted at sunset in the Caribbean Sea, near Santa Marta, Colombia

An oil vessel is silhouetted at sunset in the Caribbean Sea, near Santa Marta, Colombia

(Image credit: Ivan Valencia / AP Photo)

A Basra Oil Company employee is seen at the Nahr Bin Umar oil field on the outskirts of Basra, Iraq

A Basra Oil Company employee is seen at the Nahr Bin Umar oil field on the outskirts of Basra, Iraq

(Image credit: Hussein Faleh / AFP / Getty Images)

King Charles III is greeted by attendees after addressing a Joint Meeting of Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC

King Charles III is greeted by attendees after addressing a Joint Meeting of Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC

(Image credit: Kylie Cooper / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

A wall of smoke rises as wildfire spreads across a military training ground near Veluwe in the Netherlands

A wall of smoke rises as wildfire spreads across a military training ground near Veluwe in the Netherlands

(Image credit: Bram Van De Biezen / ANP / AFP / Getty Images)

Police spray a group of Ultra-Orthodox Jews with a water cannon during a protest against compulsory military service in Jerusalem, Israel

Police spray a group of Ultra-Orthodox Jews with a water cannon during a protest against compulsory military service in Jerusalem, Israel

(Image credit: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters)

Revellers in costume take part in Alardo&#039;day celebrations, recreating skirmishes between the Moors and Christians using muzzle-loading arquebuses, in Alcoi, Spain

Revellers in costume take part in Alardo'day celebrations, recreating skirmishes between the Moors and Christians using muzzle-loading arquebuses, in Alcoi, Spain

(Image credit: Pablo Miranzo / EPA / Shutterstock)

A stork flies over its nest on an electricity pylon near Frankfurt, Germany

A stork flies over its nest on an electricity pylon near Frankfurt, Germany

(Image credit: Michael Probst / AP Photo)

A large crowd of demonstrators gather to protest against undocumented migrants in Johannesburg, South Africa

A large crowd of demonstrators gather to protest against undocumented migrants in Johannesburg, South Africa

(Image credit: Wikus de Wet / AFP / Getty Images)

A group of girls sing as they mimic the flight of missiles with their hands during a rally celebrating the birthday of Imam Reza, in Tehran, Iran

A group of girls sing as they mimic the flight of missiles with their hands during a rally celebrating the birthday of Imam Reza, in Tehran, Iran

(Image credit: Vahid Salemi / AP Photo)

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Stephen Kelly
Stephen Kelly

Stephen Kelly is a photo editor and illustrator for The Week Digital, creating original artwork to accompany articles and social media, as well as curating photography and cartoons. Before joining the team in 2023, Stephen managed the photographic archive for multimedia publisher Future, working on everything from picture editing and content licensing to directing photo shoots. He has also been a freelance illustrator, contributing editorial artwork to magazines and websites including T3, Rock Sound, Tom’s Guide, Property Week and Cycling Plus, while also writing about music for Total Guitar and MusicRadar. Stephen studied illustration at the University of Dundee and Ontario College of Art and Design, specialising in narrative art (he once self-published his own comic, it was weird), and loves to incorporate storytelling and humour into his work.