The week’s best photos

A dragon's egg, a soda pup, and more

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Fire and rescue teams extinguish the last of the flames after an explosion at a fireworks plant in Liuyang, China

Fire and rescue teams extinguish the last of the flames after an explosion at a fireworks plant in Liuyang, China

(Image credit: Xinhua / Shutterstock)

Cathal McNally competes in the Dragon Egg stone lift during the 2026 Ireland&#039;s Strongest Man competition in Belfast, Ireland

Cathal McNally competes in the Dragon Egg stone lift during the 2026 Ireland's Strongest Man competition in Belfast, Ireland

(Image credit: Ben Brady / INPHO / Shutterstock)

An offering left by locals is seen near a dead sperm whale that washed up at Melaya beach in southwest Bali, Indonesia

An offering left by locals is seen near a dead sperm whale that washed up at Melaya beach in southwest Bali, Indonesia

(Image credit: Johannes Christo / Reuters)

A displaced Palestinian boy peers through the tear in a tent wall, in Gaza City, Palestine

A displaced Palestinian boy peers through the tear in a tent wall, in Gaza City, Palestine

(Image credit: Mahmoud Issa / Reuters)

FEMEN activists and members of Russian punk rock group Pussy Riot demonstrate against the participation of Russia in the Venice Biennale art show in Venice, Italy

FEMEN activists and members of Russian punk rock group Pussy Riot demonstrate against the participation of Russia in the Venice Biennale art show in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Marco Bertorello / AFP / Getty Images)

Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter dives and misses a fly ball during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, USA

Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter dives and misses a fly ball during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, USA

(Image credit: Paul Sancya / AP Photo)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews dance around a bonfire during Lag BaOmer, a Jewish holiday of communal celebrations, in Bnei Brak, Israel

Ultra-Orthodox Jews dance around a bonfire during Lag BaOmer, a Jewish holiday of communal celebrations, in Bnei Brak, Israel

(Image credit: Oded Balilty / AP Photo)

Canine actor Hui Buh, a Parson Russell Terrier, shows off his skills during a press event in Dortmund, Germany

Canine actor Hui Buh, a Parson Russell Terrier, shows off his skills during a press event in Dortmund, Germany

(Image credit: Ina Fassbender / AFP / Getty Images)

Australia&#039;s Connor O&#039;Leary surfs in the final of the Gold Coast Pro at Snapper Rocks, Australia

Australia's Connor O'Leary surfs in the final of the Gold Coast Pro at Snapper Rocks, Australia

(Image credit: Jason O'Brien / EPA / Shutterstock)

A woman attends a dance workshop at the Biennale of Dance in Africa, held at Ecole Des Sables in Toubab Dialaw, Senegal

A woman attends a dance workshop at the Biennale of Dance in Africa, held at Ecole Des Sables in Toubab Dialaw, Senegal

(Image credit: Misper Apawu / AP Photo)

A group of turtles bask in the sun at City Park in Skopje, North Macedonia

A group of turtles bask in the sun at City Park in Skopje, North Macedonia

(Image credit: Georgi Licovski / EPA / Shutterstock)

Singer Rihanna and rapper partner ASAP Rocky arrive for the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA

Singer Rihanna and rapper partner ASAP Rocky arrive for the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA

(Image credit: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images)

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