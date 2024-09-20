The Week Unwrapped: Are we in the Mattel Cinematic Universe?

What does Japan's ever-growing proportion of pensioners mean for the future? Why is the UK's national debt set to treble? And is Polly Pocket the next Barbie? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.

It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.

