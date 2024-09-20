The Week Unwrapped: Are we in the Mattel Cinematic Universe?

Plus can Japan crack its demographic crisis, and what does national debt actually mean?

Hot Wheels cars atop their packaging
Hot Wheels is among the dozens of Mattel properties with big screen adaptations in the pipeline
(Image credit: Tiffany Hagler-Geard / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

What does Japan's ever-growing proportion of pensioners mean for the future? Why is the UK's national debt set to treble? And is Polly Pocket the next Barbie? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Unwrapped Toys National Debt Japan Aging
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸