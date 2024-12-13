The Week Unwrapped: Has the rainbow lace campaign tied itself in knots?

Plus, could 'sexsomnia' claims derail more rape trials? And will 3D printing undermine gun controls?

Close-up on rainbow laces worn by an assistant referee during last week&#039;s Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur
Rainbow laces worn by an assistant referee during last week's Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur
(Image credit: Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

Could "sexsomnia" claims derail more rape trials? Will 3D printing undermine gun controls? And has the rainbow lace campaign tied itself in knots? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

