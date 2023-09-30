The Week Unwrapped: Russian rights, British class and world expos

Will Russia rejoin the UN Human Rights Council? Are we all now working class? And could the world call a halt to expos?

By The Week Staff
published

Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. With Mariana Vieira, Rebekah Evans and Harriet Marsden.

You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:

In this week’s episode, we discuss:

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Russian rights

Russia is seeking to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) after it was expelled last April following its invasion of Ukraine. In a position paper circulated at the United Nations, Russia claims it aims to prevent the HRC from becoming "an instrument which serves the political will of one group of countries". Diplomats, however, argue Russia is trying to clean up its global image after being accused of human rights abuses in Ukraine and within its border. Why is Russia pursuing council membership now, and what will it mean if it succeeds?

British class

A new British Social Attitudes survey has shown more people are identifying as working class than 40 years ago. While class boundaries in the UK seem to have become more fluid than in years gone by, class has never gone away. What does it actually mean to be working class, and can a person's social class really change?

World expos

The next World Exposition Fair, a six-month showcase of technological and cultural exhibitions by more than 150 countries, held every five years, was due to take place in Japan in 2025. But organisers now say the price of constructing the venue, on a man-made island in Osaka Bay, has risen to ¥230 billion ($1.5 billion) – almost double the initial estimate – due to high inflation and chronic labour shortages. World fairs attract millions of visitors, strengthen bilateral relationships and have, in the past, turbocharged economies. But is the price still worth paying?

The Week Unwrapped

The Week Staff
