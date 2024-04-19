The Week Unwrapped: Sudan, tackling homelessness and fake news

What is happening in Sudan? Could London really end rough sleeping? And why has Joe Lycett being making up stories?

Joe Lycett
Comedian Joe Lycett has revealed he was behind several 'fake news' stories reported across UK media in recent weeks
(Image credit: John Phillips / Getty Images)

Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. A podcast for curious, open-minded people, it delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Unwrapped Fake News Sudan Homelessness
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us