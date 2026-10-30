The Week Unwrapped: What does the defeat of Aleksandar Vučić mean for the Balkans?

Plus, how are our body clocks linked to depression? And does the darts renaissance have legs?

Supporters of the opposition Student List party celebrate the defeat of Aleksandar Vučić in Serbia
(Image credit: Andrej Ivanov / Getty Images)

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