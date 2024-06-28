The Week Unwrapped: Why is Airbnb being banished from Barcelona?
Plus, are aircraft exhaust fumes dangerous to human health? And are Ukrainians really less stressed than Brits?
How dangerous to our health are aircraft exhaust fumes? Why is Airbnb being banished from Barcelona? And are Ukrainians really less stressed than Brits?
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.
It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A sky-high performance, a mass yoga session, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Retail media is seeing a surge this year
The Explainer Amazon now makes more money from advertising than Coca-Cola's global revenue
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: June 28, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Should social media carry health warnings?
Podcast Plus, French's footballers wade into politics, and the rise of news avoidance
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Fracas at the Fringe festival
Podcast Plus, a vice-presidential plane crash and woeful weather
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: How the internet has changed the Amazon
Podcast Plus, anonymity for sex-crime suspects, and a bad day for French pride
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: The battle for Papua New Guinea
Podcast Plus, the MoD's helicopter cancer scandal and the rebirth of the lad mag
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Will South Africa turn its back on the ANC?
Podcast Plus, the government's new emergency preparedness campaign, and why the internet is disappearing
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: What has the Pope got to do with climate change?
Podcast Plus, the pros and cons of marathon mortgages, and the economic impact of Taylor Swift
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Will the US end child marriage?
Podcast Why some states have no lower limit on marriage age, plus Black maternal health and the price of olive oil
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Why is the world running low on blood?
Podcast Scientists believe universal donor blood is within reach – plus, the row over an immersive D-Day simulation, and an Ozempic faux pas
By The Week Staff Published