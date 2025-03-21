The Week Unwrapped: Why is Trump sending detainees to El Salvador?

Plus should councils reverse their bans on playing in streets? And can a Peruvian farmer defeat an energy giant?

Inmates under guard in Cebot detention centre, El Salvador
(Image credit: Presidencia El Salvador / Getty Images)

Why is Donald Trump sending people to jail in El Salvador? Should councils reverse their bans on playing in streets? And can a Peruvian farmer defeat an energy giant? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

