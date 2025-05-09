The Week Unwrapped: Will robots benefit from a sense of touch?

Plus, has Donald Trump given centrism a new lease of life? And was it wrong to release the deadly film Rust?

Robot hand held by human hand
(Image credit: Pedro Pardo / Getty Images)

Has Donald Trump given centrists a new lease of life? How will robots benefit from a sense of touch? And was it wrong to release the deadly film "Rust"?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸