Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

5 brutally funny cartoons about the Jan. 6 commission fight

Artists take on GOP opposition, Pelosi's use of power, and more

byThe Week Staff
July 25, 2021
Political Cartoon.

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Nick Anderson | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Clay Jones | Copyright 2021 Claytoonz

  • Political satire

Recommended

5 toons about Fox News' vaccine confusion
Editorial Cartoon.
Feature

5 toons about Fox News' vaccine confusion

Most Popular

Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House: 'Deeply vicious'?
Tom Brady, Joe Biden
Quotables

Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House: 'Deeply vicious'?

Rapinoe addresses resounding Olympic loss to Sweden
Megan Rapinoe
'dumb stuff'

Rapinoe addresses resounding Olympic loss to Sweden

Melania Trump reportedly tried 4 times to block an election night party at the White House
Donald and Melania Trump.
should have listened to her

Melania Trump reportedly tried 4 times to block an election night party at the White House