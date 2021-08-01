Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

5 cartoons about America's new COVID surge

Artists take on the virus' return, the new hesitancy, and more

byThe Week Staff
August 1, 2021
Editorial Cartoon.

John Cole | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

John Deering | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Bill Day | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

  • Political satire

Recommended

7 cartoons about America's anti-vaxxer peril
Political Cartoon.
Feature

7 cartoons about America's anti-vaxxer peril

Most Popular

Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House: 'Deeply vicious'?
Tom Brady, Joe Biden
Quotables

Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House: 'Deeply vicious'?

Former Michigan Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87
Former Sen. Carl Levin.
rest in peace

Former Michigan Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voter rights protest
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is arrested on Thursday at a voter rights protest.
good trouble

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voter rights protest