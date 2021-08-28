Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

5 sickeningly funny cartoons about right-wing COVID 'cures'

Artists take on the misuse of Ivermectin, vaccine skepticism, and more

byThe Week Staff
August 28, 2021
Editorial Cartoon.

Nick Anderson | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Daryl Cagle | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Rick McKee | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Clay Jones | Copyright 2021 Claytoonz

Editorial Cartoon.

John Darkow | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

  • Political satire

