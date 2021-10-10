Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

5 cartoons about America's school board battles

Artists take on the culture war's latest front, the FBI's involvement, and more

byThe Week Staff
October 10, 2021
Editorial Cartoon.

Joel Pett | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Dana Summers | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Chip Bok | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

  • Political satire

Recommended

7 cartoons about Facebook's terrible week
Editorial Cartoon.
Feature

7 cartoons about Facebook's terrible week

Most Popular

Rachel Maddow undergoes skin cancer surgery
Rachel Maddow
'might save your life'

Rachel Maddow undergoes skin cancer surgery

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman almost make it through interview without awkwardness
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman
Last Night on Late Night

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman almost make it through interview without awkwardness

Sinema responds to ASU bathroom confrontation
Kyrsten Sinema.
stalling out

Sinema responds to ASU bathroom confrontation