Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

5 brutally funny cartoons about skyrocketing prices

Artists take on rising consumer costs, Biden's falling popularity, and more

byThe Week Staff
October 17, 2021
Who&#039;s he gonna call?

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Dana Summers | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Joe Heller | Copyright 2021 Hellertoon.com

Editorial Cartoon.

Scott Stantis | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

  • Political satire

Recommended

Jon Stewart asks: 'What's more Hitler?' COVID or vaccine mandates?
Jon Stewart
'Auschwitz is a terrible prom theme'

Jon Stewart asks: 'What's more Hitler?' COVID or vaccine mandates?

Most Popular

The American 'Great Resignation' by the numbers
Help wanted sign
Help Wanted

The American 'Great Resignation' by the numbers

Madonna makes Jimmy Fallon sweat, remove coat in 'disturbed' interview
Jimmy Fallon and Madonna
'Life is not just about interviewing kitties'

Madonna makes Jimmy Fallon sweat, remove coat in 'disturbed' interview

Queen expresses irritation with world leaders talk but 'don't do' on climate change
Queen Elizabeth II
God Save the Green

Queen expresses irritation with world leaders talk but 'don't do' on climate change