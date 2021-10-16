Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

7 cartoons about America's supply chain crisis

Artists take on rising prices, impacted holidays, and more

byThe Week Staff
October 16, 2021
Editorial Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

John Darkow | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Randall Enos | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

David Horsey | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Monte Wolverton | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Bob Englehart | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

