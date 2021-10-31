Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

5 frightfully funny cartoons about Biden's dreadful Halloween

Artists take on his compromised legislation, vaccine mandates, and more

byThe Week Staff
October 31, 2021
Political Cartoon.

Joe Heller | Copyright 2021 Hellertoon.com

Political Cartoon.

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Clay Jones | Copyright 2021 Claytoonz.com

Political Cartoon.

Phil Hands | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

  • Political satire

