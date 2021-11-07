Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

7 cartoons about COP26 and the fight against climate change

Artists take on the politics of global warming, humanity's race against time, and more

byThe Week Staff
November 7, 2021
Editorial Cartoon.

Guy Parsons | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Bill Day | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Pat Byrnes | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

John Darkow | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Chip Bok | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Marian Kamensky | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

  • Political satire

