Feature

5 brutally funny cartoons about the CDC's confusing messaging

Artists take on sinking public trust, conflicting imperatives, and more

byThe Week Staff
January 16, 2022
Editorial Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Joe Heller | Copyright 2021 Hellertoon.com

Editorial Cartoon.

Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Tom Stiglich | Copyright 2022 MediaNews

  • Political satire

