Feature

20 years of political cartoons

2 decades of presidential cartoons, from George W. Bush to Joe Biden

byThe Week Staff
January 13, 2022
Political Cartoon.

Daryl Cagle | Copyright 2001 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Mike Keefe | Copyright 2002 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Jeff Parker | Copyright 2003 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Vince O’Farrell | Copyright 2004 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Manny Francisco | Copyright 2005 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Tab | Copyright 2006 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

John Cole | Copyright 2007 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Paul Zanetti | Copyright 2008 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Cameron Cardow | Copyright 2009 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Monte Wolverton | Copyright 2010 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Rick McKee | Copyright 2011 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Cameron Cardow | Copyright 2012 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

R.J. Matson | Copyright 2013 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Steve Sack | Copyright 2014 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Eric Allie | Copyright 2015 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Kevin Siers | Copyright 2016 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Patrick Chappatte | Copyright 2017 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Daryl Cagle | Copyright 2018 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Arcadio Esquivel | Copyright 2019 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2020 Cagle Cartoons

  • Political satire

