Feature

5 scathingly funny cartoons about the MLB lockout

Artists take on the owners' greed, their shortsightedness, and more

byThe Week Staff
March 6, 2022
Editorial Cartoon.

John Darkow | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Steve Breen | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

David Horsey | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Bob Englehart | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

  • Political satire
