Feature

5 cartoons about maskless flying

Artists take on the new ruling, COVID anxiety, and more

byThe Week Staff
April 24, 2022
Editorial Cartoon.

John Darkow | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Bob Englehart | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

  • Political satire
