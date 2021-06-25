Kevin McCarthy will reportedly meet with police officers injured on Jan. 6

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will soon have the chance to tell D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone face-to-face why he opposed the creation of a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Fanone, who was injured while on duty during the riot, and McCarthy are set to meet on Friday. Fanone supports the creation of an investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, which began when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to try to interrupt the certification of President Biden's victory, and has been asking to sit down with McCarthy.

Fanone will likely be joined by Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, people with knowledge of the matter told AP, as well as Gladys Sicknick, the mother of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Sicknick engaged with members of the mob before collapsing; he later died, with a medical examiner ruling it was from natural causes. Dozens of Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers were injured on Jan. 6, pummeled by rioters who punched and hit them with sticks and flagpoles. Fanone was shocked by a stun gun and beaten, and Dunn was called racial slurs and forced to engage in hand-to-hand combat with rioters.

The House passed legislation to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the riot, but Senate Republicans blocked it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Thursday she will form her own committee, but didn't say who will lead or serve on the panel. "Jan. 6 was a day of darkness for our country," Pelosi said, and the "terror and trauma" must not be forgotten.