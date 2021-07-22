Where Democrats and Republicans diverge on infrastructure

Americans "broadly support" current congressional plans to improve specific national infrastructure, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows. But, as with most issues, certain aspects of President Biden's bridge-building agenda still come down along party lines.

For example, 83 percent of Americans support funding to fix the country's roads, bridges, and ports. Seventy-nine percent and 67 percent also support putting money toward pipes supplying drinking water and affordable housing, respectively. And about two-thirds of Democrats but only a quarter of Republicans back funding for electric vehicle charging stations, writes AP.

When it comes to pay-fors, two-thirds of Americans support raising taxes on corporations and households earning over $400,000 annually. When analyzed on a partisan level, however, at least 8 in 10 Democrats but only about 4 in 10 Republicans support raising taxes on one or the other. Almost 4 in 10 Republicans oppose both, reports AP.

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans voted to block cloture on a bipartisan infrastructure proposal, The New York Times writes. "We're a no today because we're not ready," said Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), the lead Republican negotiator. "We're saying we do want to take up this bill as soon as we are, and we think that'll be Monday," per Politico.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he has "every intention of passing both major infrastructure packages" before the Senate leaves for August recess.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer: “I have every intention of passing both major infrastructure packages ... before we leave for the August recess.” pic.twitter.com/xGGYycNjHG — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 22, 2021

AP and NORC surveyed 1,308 adults from July 15-19, 2021. Results have a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points. See more results at The Associated Press.