Kinzinger: Anyone with 'inside knowledge' can expect subpoena from Jan. 6 select commission

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) believes that subpoenas should be issued to any member of Congress who has information regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

During an appearance on ABC's This Week, Kinzinger on Sunday said it doesn't matter to him if it's a member of his own party — he "would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that, if it's the leader that's the leader. Anybody with parts of that information, with inside knowledge, can probably expect to be talking to the committee. I would expect to see a significant number of subpoenas for a lot of people."

Alongside Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Kinzinger is one of two House Republicans on the Jan. 6 special committee that is investigating the assault on the Capitol. During the panel's first hearing last week, police officers who responded to the attack testified about the abuse they received from the crowd. Kinzinger told This Week host Jonathan Karl that some members of Congress are trying to downplay the event because the participants were supporters of former President Donald Trump, and if they believe "it wasn't a big deal, then you should allow [the investigation] to go forward."

Karl asked if Trump will be subpoenaed, and Kinzinger replied that "if he has unique information that's one thing, but I think there's a lot of people around him that knew some things." The committee, which will meet over Zoom during the House's August recess, intends to get "a full accounting of the truth," Kinzinger said. He realizes that some people who receive subpoenas may attempt "maneuvers to try to string this investigation out and hope that people lose interest," he added. "So it may cost you a lot in legal fees to try to resist, but we're going to get to that answer."