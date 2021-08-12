The problem with courting the 'craziest son of a bitch' vote

There's a quote from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) I think about with some frequency. It's from early 2017, when the libertarian-leaning Massie was grappling with the strong support then-newly elected President Donald Trump had received in his district. Musing in an interview with the Washington Examiner, Massie proposed a theory:

All this time, I thought [my supporters] were voting for libertarian Republicans. But after some soul searching I realized when they voted for [Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)] and [former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas)] and me in these primaries, they weren't voting for libertarian ideas — they were voting for the craziest son of a bitch in the race. And Donald Trump won best in class, as we had up until he came along. [Rep. Thomas Massie via the Washington Examiner]

This was a tough truth for libertarians like me to hear four years ago, when it was becoming undeniable the "libertarian moment" was past and any hope of ideological capture of the GOP must be indefinitely suspended. It must have been particularly tough for an elected figure like Massie, who, it seems, had imagined himself the chosen leader of a burgeoning movement of principle in his home district. Trump's ascendance showed Kentucky's 4th isn't a pocket of philosophical libertarianism. Massie was just the craziest SOB on offer.

That dynamic, particularly when thus consciously realized, creates a terrible dilemma for even the humblest, sincerest politician: Do you court the craziest SOB vote?

If you don't, you may never be elected. If you're an incumbent, you might get primaried. The populism of the craziest SOB crowd adores a primary challenge, provided the target isn't their SOB.

If you do, perhaps you can fake it through campaign season. Do a few wild tweets. Post some risqué memes. Introduce legislation you know won't pass. Signal to your constituents that you're still the wildest guy running, but devote most of your time in office to the quieter, more mundane work of attempting to implement policy you genuinely believe will be beneficial to the country.

Walking that line between heavy PR and outright deception might be the best-case scenario for a politician who isn't the desired SOB but wants to court this vote. I'm not sure it's sustainable for a House member on a two-year election cycle, though. If you spend roughly every other year playing the craziest SOB, you significantly are the craziest SOB — and, depending on how far you take the role, you may make yourself too politically polarizing for the policy collaboration across the aisle or with tamer members of your party that you'll need to accomplish those genuine goals.