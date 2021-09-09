The ivermectin saga exposes the dishonesty of the internet's professional contrarians

For a day or so last week, the liberal media was afire with a story about how Oklahoma hospitals were supposedly overflowing with people overdosing on ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug often used in veterinary medicine. It turns out this particular story was mistaken, which led some famous media contrarians to pounce. Matt Taibbi, the former Rolling Stone writer turned tedious Ron Fournier-esque media critic, called this "just the latest in a string of moral mania mishaps," while Glenn Greenwald, a journalist who famously helped report the Snowden documents but now spends his days closely monitoring the @GarbageApe Twitter account, hectored MSNBC's Rachel Maddow for "mindlessly spreading unconfirmed stories about ivermectin poisoning overrunning hospitals in Oklahoma[.]" Yet this overheated posturing obscures the contrarians' own grave misdeeds in their coverage of ivermectin. In the grand scheme of media failures, the Oklahoma mistake was small potatoes. Partisan (or lazy, or understaffed) press outlets seized on a too-good-to-check story, and uncritically repeated it. That is embarrassing, but also something Greenwald's friends at Fox News are guilty of on an hourly basis. The only people harmed in this case were the reporters who dented their own reputations. Screeching about Rachel Maddow obscures the broader context, particularly the incredibly irresponsible behavior from the contrarian crew over the past couple months. Back in June, Taibbi praised the ex-biologist Bret Weinstein and his wife Heather Heying, after some of their podcast videos were removed by Youtube, for "provid[ing] a forum for discussions about COVID-19 that live outside the narrow realm of allowable debate on commercial media," and claimed that "independents like Weinstein have a virtual monopoly on content about a whole range of effectively banned topics," especially the medicine ivermectin.