'Most Americans have never heard of the Office of Net Assessment'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The office that won the Cold War, RIP'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
There is a "brief word on the dismantling of a little-known Pentagon office that helped America win the Cold War," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. The Office of Net Assessment "exists to ponder threats lurking over the horizon and stress-test military planning assumptions." America is "more vulnerable than at any point since at least the Cold War." The Trump administration is "making no sustained argument about how it plans to deter — or win — a future conflict."
'Alcohol warning labels may not be enough to change Americans' behaviors'
Simar Bajaj at Time
When "done correctly, warning labels are important — not necessarily as a transformative public health intervention but as public recognition of a product's harms and catalyst for further action," says Simar Bajaj. Even "calling for updated labels offers a useful spotlight, regardless of whether it alters drinking habits," but "changing behaviors demands much more." These "warnings, alongside a larger suite of regulations, such as higher alcohol taxes, will likely be the most evidence-based, cost-effective way to save lives."
'As Azerbaijan plummets deeper into authoritarianism, will Trump respond as promised?'
Thomas Becker at Newsweek
The Red Cross "recently announced that Azerbaijan ordered it to leave the country. The United States and the rest of the international community must not sit idly by," says Thomas Becker. The Red Cross is the "latest casualty in Azerbaijan's purge of international non-governmental and media organizations that has sparked concern." Donald Trump "condemned the persecution and displacement of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh," and he "should prove his words were more than an empty campaign promise."
'The pandemic never ended'
Laura Weiss at The New Republic
Covid-19 "wasn't only about these beginnings, it's about the horrors we still experience today," says Laura Weiss. People "say 'during the pandemic' when they mean 'during lockdown,'" and this is the "product of ignorance and misinformation, coming from the top down." This is "about the health of a nation, and the world, and the lessons we could have learned." There "was a moment of solidarity, somewhere within the trauma." But "now, things couldn't feel more different."
Severe storms kill dozens across central US
Speed Read At least 40 people were killed over the weekend by tornadoes, wildfires and dust storms
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Houthis vow retaliation amid US airstrikes
Speed Read Trump promises the US will use 'overwhelming lethal force' against the Houthis until they stop attacking Red Sea ships
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
White House ignores judicial deportation blocks
Speed Read The Trump administration deports alleged Venezuelan gang members under a wartime law, defying a court order
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'Do we really need another mountain named McKinley?'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Trump's military makeover: fewer rules, more violence
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The president and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have begun dramatically rewriting the guidelines for armed forces' operations
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'Detention centers have, for decades, been an abuse of administrative power'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'You can experience so much without being in a defined relationship'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'Dubai's rise represents a dramatic rewriting'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
When the insurer says ‘no’
Feature Health insurance companies appear to be denying a growing share of patient claims. Why?
By The Week US Published
'The Postal Service has bound our nation together'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'Extremists still find plenty of digital spaces'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published