'Most Americans have never heard of the Office of Net Assessment'

'The office that won the Cold War, RIP'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

There is a "brief word on the dismantling of a little-known Pentagon office that helped America win the Cold War," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. The Office of Net Assessment "exists to ponder threats lurking over the horizon and stress-test military planning assumptions." America is "more vulnerable than at any point since at least the Cold War." The Trump administration is "making no sustained argument about how it plans to deter — or win — a future conflict."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Alcohol warning labels may not be enough to change Americans' behaviors'

Simar Bajaj at Time

When "done correctly, warning labels are important — not necessarily as a transformative public health intervention but as public recognition of a product's harms and catalyst for further action," says Simar Bajaj. Even "calling for updated labels offers a useful spotlight, regardless of whether it alters drinking habits," but "changing behaviors demands much more." These "warnings, alongside a larger suite of regulations, such as higher alcohol taxes, will likely be the most evidence-based, cost-effective way to save lives."

Read more

'As Azerbaijan plummets deeper into authoritarianism, will Trump respond as promised?'

Thomas Becker at Newsweek

The Red Cross "recently announced that Azerbaijan ordered it to leave the country. The United States and the rest of the international community must not sit idly by," says Thomas Becker. The Red Cross is the "latest casualty in Azerbaijan's purge of international non-governmental and media organizations that has sparked concern." Donald Trump "condemned the persecution and displacement of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh," and he "should prove his words were more than an empty campaign promise."

Read more

'The pandemic never ended'

Laura Weiss at The New Republic

Covid-19 "wasn't only about these beginnings, it's about the horrors we still experience today," says Laura Weiss. People "say 'during the pandemic' when they mean 'during lockdown,'" and this is the "product of ignorance and misinformation, coming from the top down." This is "about the health of a nation, and the world, and the lessons we could have learned." There "was a moment of solidarity, somewhere within the trauma." But "now, things couldn't feel more different."

Read more