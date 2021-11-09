Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas to Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot issued 10 more subpoenas on Tuesday, with most of the recipients in this round having worked in the White House under former President Donald Trump.

The committee is seeking documents and testimony in connection with the events of Jan. 6, and issued subpoenas to many recognizable names, including former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, as well as lesser known individuals, like Keith Kellogg, who served as national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence and Nicholas Luna, Trump's former personal assistant. John McEntee, the former White House personnel director who was reportedly referred to as Trump's "deputy president," also received a subpoena.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the select committee, said in a statement that the panel "wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on Jan. 6th and in the days beforehand. We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election."

Many of the people who issued subpoenas were at the White House on Jan. 6 or attended the "Stop the Steal" rally with Trump that took place before the riot. Miller, for example, helped prepare Trump's remarks for the event, and was alongside him. In its letter to Miller, the committee said he has admitted to participating "in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud in the November 2020 election, as well as efforts to encourage state legislatures to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election by appointing slates of electors."