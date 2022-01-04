Trump cancels Jan. 6 press conference

Former President Donald Trump is changing his plans for Jan. 6, the one-year anniversary of when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers certified President Biden's victory.

Trump announced on Tuesday that the press conference he had scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. He was set to deliver a speech about the election and his false claims of voter fraud, allegations which fueled the Capitol attack. Trump said in a statement he will instead talk about the matter during a Jan. 15 rally in Arizona, Reuters reports.

Four rioters died during the assault on the Capitol, and the next day, a police officer who was at the scene also died. Four other law enforcement officers who responded to the Capitol riot later died by suicide.