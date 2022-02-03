what do you do with the mayor

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is reportedly considering a run for Congress now that his home in Park Slope, Brooklyn has been redistricted, Politico reports, per two people familiar with the matter.

If confirmed, de Blasio, a Democrat, would face off against former Rep. Max Rose in the June primary, with the victor challenging incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) in the general, Politico writes. Notably, Malliotakis' advantage "in a district that supported Donald Trump in 2020 was diminished by new district lines released this week ... ."

Malliotakis' campaign said she plans to run again despite the new map.

The former mayor's allies feel he could garner support from Black and Latino voters in his district, though polls show he has "remained unpopular among conservative white voters and progressives of his native Park Slope alike," Politico reports.

Previously, de Blasio was briefly thought to be weighing a long-shot bid for state governor.