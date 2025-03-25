23andMe's bankruptcy isn't just a finance story, it's a potential privacy crisis

The ancestral testing juggernaut's corporate collapse opens a new — but not wholly unforeseen — front in the battle over who has access to your genetic data

What happens when a business based on the thing that makes you you goes belly up?
By definition, there is nothing more personal than someone's unique genetic code. So when California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned residents this past week that the looming bankruptcy of genetic testing and analysis company 23andMe could put the biological data of some 14 million users at risk, his consumer rights alert struck a particularly sensitive nerve. Here, it seems, is the nightmare scenario about which many privacy experts had long warned.

Given California's "robust privacy laws," residents should "consider invoking their rights" to demand 23andMe "delete their data and destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company," Bonta said in a press release. The company, meanwhile, claimed in an open letter that its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing does not "change how we store, manage, or protect customer data." Crucially, 23andMe said, any future buyers will be "required to comply with applicable law with respect to the treatment of customer data." Even so, data security specialists remain worried about what could potentially happen — and who might have future access — to 23andMe's genetic treasure trove.



