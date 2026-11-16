El-Sayed: What his victory means

“The gamble paid off,” said Lydia Polgreen in The New York Times. After a bruising Michigan Senate race marked by “wildly racist attacks” from Republicans and squabbling among Democrats, Abdul El-Sayed will head to Washington as America’s first Muslim senator. The “charismatic populist” faced doubts from Democratic centrists over a progressive platform that included Medicare for All, abolishing ICE, and ending military aid to Israel. Special interest groups spent tens of millions of dollars to thwart him. President Trump called El-Sayed a “violent jihadist,” his GOP opponent Mike Rogers insinuated ties to terrorist organizations, and his Democratic primary rival Haley Stevens “bizarrely” endorsed Rogers at the eleventh hour. But El-Sayed—a “telegenic” campaigner with an Ivy League medical degree and “sculpted biceps”—prevailed, resolving several questions that dogged his campaign: Can a Muslim American win a statewide race? Can an outspoken progressive carry a swing state? Can a Democratic candidate prevail despite backlash from his own party? “Yes, yes, and yes.”



Unfortunately, El-Sayed “too often mirrored the toxic politics of his opponents,” said Rob Eshman in Forward. He campaigned with extreme left-ist influencer Hasan Piker and, when pressed, offered “tepid, tardy” disavowals of Piker’s anti-Semitic rhetoric. He repeatedly blamed Michigan’s underfunded schools and hospitals on the billions we send Israel, despite knowing full well that aid is a mere .05% of the federal budget and has no bearing on school budgets. How is his dishonest scapegoating of Israel “different than a Republican who blames crime on Haitians, fraud on Somalis, and bad schools on Mexican immigrants?” El-Sayed’s victory was also “less impressive than his supporters suggest,” said The Economist. His 7-percentage-point margin of victory was “moderate” compared with Democratic gains nationwide. Sen.-elect James Talarico won by 12 in ruby-red Texas, and Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s centrist governor-elect, won by more than 10.

El-Sayed’s win may not herald a broad appetite for leftist candidates, said Zeeshan Aleem in MS.now. But it “has major implications for the progressive left’s electoral horizons.” As a first-time candidate in a “deeply purple state” where nearly 40% of residents said they were less likely to back a Muslim candidate, the first-generation Egyptian American won while “playing at about the highest level of difficulty possible.” His savvy campaign “deserves credit for carefully adapting the progressive playbook to the Midwest,” persuading voters to take seriously his ideas about foreign policy and health care. His task now is to “convince Michiganders that they made the right choice.”

Sign up to get Today’s Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors