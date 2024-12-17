Ex-FBI informant pleads guilty to lying about Bidens

Alexander Smirnov claimed that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved in a bribery scheme with Ukrainian energy company Burisma

Alexander Smirnov drawn in court with his lawyers
Alexander Smirnov drawn in court with his lawyers
(Image credit: Wes Rand / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Alexander Smirnov, a former FBI informant, pleaded guilty Monday to falsely claiming that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved in a bribery scheme with Ukrainian energy company Burisma. His bogus 2020 allegation that the Bidens were each paid $5 million by Burisma formed the basis of stalled Republican efforts to impeach Biden. Smirnov also admitted to evading taxes on $2 million in income.

