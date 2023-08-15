Was appointing a Hunter Biden special counsel the right thing to do?

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware as special counsel in the Hunter Biden case after a plea deal with the president's son fell apart. Hunter Biden unexpectedly pleaded not guilty to tax and gun charges after a judge objected to the terms of his agreement with prosecutors, which would have allowed him to avoid jail time in exchange for guilty pleas and granted him broad immunity from future charges. Weiss' office now says negotiations on reviving the plea deal are at an impasse.

Hunter Biden's lawyers on Sunday accused Weiss of reneging on a key part of the deal — his agreement to participate in a diversion program for gun offenders. The allegation was the latest sign of an escalating dispute over Hunter Biden's finances and personal life that "Republicans have made a central prong in their attacks on President Biden," according to The New York Times.

Despite the clash between Hunter Biden's legal team and Weiss' office, many Republicans are complaining about Garland's appointment of Weiss, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to investigate Hunter Biden in 2018. Russell Dye, a spokesperson for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), said Garland had chosen Weiss "to whitewash the Biden family's corruption." But the Justice Department says this is all about transparency and ensuring a fair investigation. Is Hunter Biden being treated fairly, or is he being singled out for special treatment?

Garland is trying to sweep this under the rug

Garland isn't getting tough with Hunter Biden by naming a special counsel, said Ed Morrissey at Hot Air. He and Weiss "desperately want to bury this matter as quietly as possible" by salvaging Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal. Their goal is to keep the president's son out of prison "and quash any more efforts to pry open the Bidens' bank records." Weiss didn't renege on the deal as Biden's lawyers claim. The House Oversight Committee raised "a stink" about it, and a judge rejected it. Weiss and Garland want to make "a dressed-up version of the old plea deal more credible." Weiss is hinting at a change of venue, which means the plan is to try again with a more sympathetic judge.