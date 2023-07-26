Hunter Biden unexpectedly pleads not guilty to tax charges

In a shock reversal, Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to tax crimes after a plea deal between the president's son and the Justice Department fell through, at least for the time being.

Things unraveled when U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika on Wednesday expressed multiple misgivings about the terms of the agreement, which Republicans have repeatedly characterized as a "sweetheart deal." Under this arrangement, Hunter was expected to plead guilty to two tax offenses in exchange for a recommendation of probation, and would also avoid charges relating to how he lied about his drug use when purchasing a gun.

But that's what not happened on Wednesday. Rather, Noreika said "she needed more information" on the plea agreement "before deciding whether to sign off on it," The Wall Street Journal summarized. "These agreements are not straightforward and they contain atypical provisions," she said. "I'm not in a position where I can decide to accept or reject a plea agreement and I need to defer it." She added that she did not want to "rubber stamp" an arrangement.

The hearing later ended with Hunter, who "appeared agitated and worried" during the proceedings, per CNN, pleading not guilty. Judge Noreika also asked both legal teams to file additional briefs further explaining the structure and legal merits of the plea deal. Additional proceedings have been postponed, "likely for a month or more," according to Politico.