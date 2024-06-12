'Roads are a scarce good'
'People hate traffic. They also hate this great idea to clear it.'
New York City recently paused its congestion pricing program, and if it "can't be done in Manhattan, it seems safe to say it can't be done anywhere else in America, either," says Megan McArdle. "This is a pity" because "when roads are 'free,' we are forced to fall back on a more costly and inefficient strategy: sitting in traffic." It is "far better to charge a modest price ... until supply and demand are balanced and traffic flows easily."
'The Acolyte' bastardizes 'Star Wars'
"The Acolyte," a new "Star Wars" series, "proselytizes a changeover from a patriarchal to a matriarchal world system, and that has got fanboys in a tizzy," says Armond White. For some fans it means that George Lucas and "all he once stood for, is as good as dead." The series has an "easy-to-read political allegory" that promotes diversity, and the "latest generation of fans is being persuaded to change their ethical and audience-reception values."
'This trial was too sad for the right to properly politicize'
Hunter Biden's conviction "has been met with a surprisingly muted response from the right," says Molly Olmstead. This is because "Republicans won't want to risk looking opposed to gun access," but also because "Hunter Biden's struggle with addiction may have proved too sad and, for so many Americans, too relatable to be politically useful." So despite a "felony conviction for one of their party's greatest villains, Republicans could not figure out a way to celebrate the victory."
'Population decline isn't the problem. Hungry kids are.'
There is a population boom, but "maybe instead of focusing on the number of children people are having, policymakers should focus on the fact that too many children worldwide aren't getting adequate nutrition, education or medical care," says F.D. Flam. It is "impossible to know all the unintended consequences of trying to engineer the population to grow, or shrink, but there's no downside to taking better care of the children we already have."
Haiti council appoints government to quell chaos
Speed Read The nation still grapples with violent gangs following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Judge strikes down Florida transgender care ban
Speed Read A law that bans transgender health care for minors and restricts treatment for adults is ruled "unconstitutional"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Hunter Biden found guilty on gun charges
Speed Read President Joe Biden's son was convicted for lying about his drug use to buy and illegally possess a firearm
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
What rights does Donald Trump lose as a felon?
In the Spotlight Trump is the first former president to ever be convicted of a felony
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'Desegregation made a difference — but not enough of one'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
How the UK's elections work
The Explainer Everything you need to know about the mad dash to the finish in the UK
By David Faris Published
'Designing loneliness into American floor plans'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'The contradiction of the educated class'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Could Donald Trump prosecute his political enemies if he's reelected?
Today's Big Question What happens if the former President makes good on his vows to target his adversaries and rivals upon a return to the White House?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'Diplomacy and symbolism matter tremendously'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published